Seminar on bank branch audit held at ICAI Bhawan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad branch Western India Regional Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) organized a one-day seminar on bank branch audit at ICAI Bhawan on Saturday. The seminar focused on equipping participants with the latest knowledge and practices in this field.

The event featured an inaugural session graced by central council member CA Umesh Sharma and RCM and branch nominee CA Piyush Chandak. Both speakers emphasized the growing importance of technology in bank branch audits. Branch chairperson CA Rupali Bothara also addressed the participants. CA Sapna Lunawat and CA Vaibhav Waghchaure served as the masters of ceremony for the inaugural and technical sessions.

CA Hitesh Pomal led a session on loan frauds and reporting, while CA Sanjay Rane tackled the topic of restructuring of advances. CA Pankaj Tiwari offered insights into income recognition and asset classification norms, and the final session covering advances to MSMEs and other priority sectors was presented by CA Maheshwar Marathe.

Over 100 CA members and students participated in the seminar. Aurangabad branch vice chairman and treasurer CA Mahesh Indani, secretary CA Amol Godha and others took efforts.