Seminar on 'Better Food for Better Future' held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A one-day seminar on 'Better Food for Better Future' was organised on Thursday at the Department of Chemical Technology of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University to celebrate World Food Day.

Pravin Firke (Vice-President -Operations at Taiyo Kagaku India Pvt. Ltd)

inaugurated the programme. Dayanand Patil (Joint Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration), Dr G D Khedkar (Director, PM Usha Cell) and Dr Praveen Wakte (Director, CFART) were present as the distinguished guests. Head Department of Chemical Technology Dr Bhagwan Sakhale, presided over the function.

Praveen Phirke emphasised the importance of food quality, its role in a healthy future and the contribution of dietary fibre in human health. He informed the students about the international quality standards for various food items. Dayanand Patil explained the impact of food habits on lifestyle diseases and gave a scientific explanation of “What, When, How and How Much to Eat.” Dr G D Khedkar and Dr Bhagwan Sakhale also spoke.