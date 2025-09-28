Seminar on ‘Recent Changes in GST’ held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city branch of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), GST and Indirect Tax Committee of ICAI and the Team of Association jointly organised a seminar on ‘Recent Changes in GST on Sunday.

The seminar aimed at spreading awareness regarding the latest changes in GST rates and regulatory updates as per recommendations from the Central Government.

MP Bhagwatji Karad, Minister of Renewable Energy and Minister of Dairy Development Atul Save. City branch chairperson CA Mahesh Indani spoke about the GST changes in his welcome speech.

CA Umesh Sharma, Vice Chairman of the GST and Indirect Taxes Committee, ICAI, provided in-depth insights into the recent amendments in the GST regime, including rate rationalisations, compliance updates, and practical implications for businesses and consumers.

The event witnessed 150 enthusiastic participants from ICAI members, tax professionals, entrepreneurs, and members of the general public. Attendees appreciated the initiative for its relevance, clarity, and timely dissemination of key updates in the GST framework.

Secretary Branch CA Anand Totla proposed a vote of thanks. Palak Jangid was the Master of the Ceremony for the Program.

CAs Amol Godha (branch Vice Chairperson), Rafeeque Pathan ( Treasurer), Sameer Shinde (WICASA Chairman) and Kedar Pande, and Aishwarya Bramhecha (branch committee members) were also present.