Seminar on ‘The Teacher’ at Winchester School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A seminar cum training on the topic ‘The Teacher" was held recently at Winchester International English School.

School director Afsar Khan introduced trainer and director of Tech Genius World Shamshoddin Sayed. Sayed emphasized on developing both IQ And EQ of the child. He further laid stress on the four pillars of emotional intelligence – self-awareness, self-regulation, empathy, and social skills. He encouraged the teachers to utilize innovative teaching methods which would spark creativity and engagement. He called for teachers’ interactive approach to instructions and effective communication. Vice principal Neha M Khan proposed a vote of thanks.