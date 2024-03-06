Seminar organized on cervical cancer awareness

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Terapanth Mahila Mandal and the Terapanth Professional Forum in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, organized a seminar focusing on adolescent health and cervical cancer awareness here recently.

Dr Shraddha Paritkar shed light on various issues concerning women and provided insightful guidance on maintaining their physical and mental well-being.

Dr Anand Nahar, president of the professional forum, encouraged women to prioritize their health in his address. Information for raising awareness about critical health issues affecting women and adolescents was presented by the experts, contributing significantly to community education and empowerment. Shreya Mutha, also provided detailed information on the topic of cancer. A musical performance was delivered by the Mahila Mandal. Lata Sethiya, Lalita Sankla, members from the Kanya Mandal and others were present.