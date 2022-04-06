Sena protested against ED’s action against Raut

Aurangabad, April 6:

Members of Shiv Sena staged a demonstration at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk-TV Centre on Wednesday protesting action taken against Sena MP Sanjay Raut by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED attached property worth Rs 11.15 crores belonging to Sena MP Raut, located at Alibaug and Dadar.

The local leaders agitated against this action. They also raised slogans against the Central Government. Sena city chief Balasaheb Thorat led the agitation. Gopak Kulkarni, deputy district chief Anil Polkar, Sanjay Harne, Sandesh Kawde, Sitaram Sure, Rajendra Danve, Gaurav Purandare and others participated in the agitation.