Sena strengthens party hands; fills up vacant posts in district

Aurangabad, Sept 23:

Shiv Sena has appointed Rajendra Rathod as the district chief and has been given responsibilities of political activities in Paithan, Phulambri and Sillod tehsils of the district.

It may be noted that after rebel by five Sena MLAs in the district, the district chief Narendra Trivedi along with some office-bearers of Yuva Sena also left the saffron party. Hence these vacant posts were filled by Sena on Thursday.

Vipul Pingale has been appointed as divisional secretary of Yuva Sena and has been given the responsibility of five districts including Aurangabad, Beed, Jalna, Parbhani and Hingoli.

The other newly appointed office-bearers include district coordinator (Yuva Sena) Datta Shelar, city deputy district youth officer (Aurangabad East Constituency) Prakash Surve, city youth officer Swapnil Didhore, city organiser Vishal Sanap, city general secretary Manoj Kshirsagar, deputy city secretary Sainath Thorwe, deputy city youth officer, Nilesh Thatekar, Samadhan Bankar, Akash Pol, Shubham Salve and Sagar Raut. The office-bearers of Aurangabad West constituency have also been appointed. They include city youth officer Aditya Dahiwal, city secretary Devidas Ratnaparkhi, deputy city youth officer Kiran Gaikwad and Sahil Lahane. For Phulambri constituency, city youth officer (11 wards of city) Rameshwar Korde, coordinator Bhaginath Rithe and deputy city youth officer Rishikesh Toranmal have been appointed.

Former NCP leader in Sena camp

Former city district president of NCP Vijay Salve has joined Sena on Thursday. It is said that Salve was disappointed since he was distanced away from his post by the NCP. He tied Shiv Bandhan at the hands of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai and joined the new party.