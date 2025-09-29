Senate meeting in Bamu today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Senate meeting will be held at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University at 11 am on September 30 to hold discussions on different issues.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari will preside over it.

Before the meeting, members are usually asked to submit proposals for questions and discussions. However, this time, some of the proposals submitted by members did not have the signature or name of the proposer.

As a result, these proposals were rejected, leading to discontent among the members even before the meeting began.

Some of the proposals are controversial and could put the university administration in a difficult position. Hence, the university has also conveyed that such proposals cannot be accepted.

The teachers have expressed the possibility of disputes arising even before the Senate meeting officially begins.

Additionally, due to the continuous rainfall in the Marathwada region over the past few days, flood-like situations have arisen. In many places, excessive rain has caused significant damage. In light of this, there is a likelihood that a last-minute discussion may take place regarding the demand to waive exam fees for affected students.