Senate meeting preponed by 1 day; now election on Mar 12

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A meeting of the Senate of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) was preponed by one day. The meeting will be held on March 12 instead of the earlier date of March 13.

Registrar and Election Returning officer Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that the annual budget would be presented and eight members of the Mangement Council would be elected among Senators through voting. He said that the schedule was changed with the permission of the chancellor and vice-chancellor of the university.

The meeting will commence at 11 am next Sunday.

Election for standing & grievance committees

In the same meeting, four Senate members will be elected to the standing committee. Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that the members will be from Management Representatives, Principals, Teachers and Graduate- Senates categories. Also, two members (one from teaching and another from non-teaching) will be elected to Grievance Redressal Committee.

Mar 6 last date of withdrawal

A total of 18 candidates filed nomination papers for eight seats. Two seats from each-Principal, Management Representative, Teachers and Gradate-Senator category. Of them, four seats are for four reserved categories. One nomination paper was filed for each of the four reserved categories. This means the candidates will be elected unopposed from the category. There are 14 candidates for four seats of general categories. The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is March 6. The picture of the election will be cleared on Monday.