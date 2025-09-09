Senate meeting to be held on Sept 30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will conduct a meeting of Senate members on September 30. Governor and chancellor of the universities

C P Radhakrishnan approved the date of the meeting.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari will preside over the meeting to be held at Mahatma Phule auditorium. The meeting will also have an interactive session on the different issues. Registrar Dr Prashant Amrtukar said that Senators can submit their questions to the administration in writing until September 15.