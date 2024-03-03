Senate membership of Dr Ambhore withdrawn

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Senate membership of Dr Shankar Ambhore was withdrawn by Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) on Saturday.

He was elected through the teachers' category in the Senate. He joined a college principal. His membership was cancelled today as Dr Ambhore has become the Principal of a college.

It may be noted that the university registrar served a notice to Dr Ambhore on February 21 about cancelling his Senate membership. He was asked to clarify up to February 26.

Dr Ambhored challenged the notice in the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court and also requested the university to give some more days to fill the reply to the notice.

His membership ended on February 26, a day before the Senate meeting held on February 27. The court allowed the petitioner to attend a Senate meeting on February 27. During the meeting, the university said that the notice given to him was withdrawn. So, he withdrew the petition from the court. He was given a deadline of March 2 for the submission of a reply. He replied to the notice today in detail. The university issued orders to cancel the Senate membership of Dr Ambhored on finding his reply unsatisfactory.

Meanwhile, Dr Sanjay Korekar was elected to the Senate from the Principal category. However, when his tenure as college principal ended, he resigned as a Senate member due to a change in cadre.