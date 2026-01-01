Senator pressurises admin to use university property

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Sanjay Kamble, from Dnyandeo Mohekar College (Kalamb, Dharashiv), who is also a Senator of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will face action.

According to details, Dr Sanjay Kamble misused his Senate and pressurised the Director of the Bamu Sub-Campus at Dharashiv to open the Management Council Hall in the University’s administrative building.

He also organised a teachers’ union meeting, which clearly had no connection whatsoever with the university administration, the official functioning of the University, or any meeting of a statutory body of the University. He misused university property and this act was carried out with the intention of deriving benefit for himself or for a specific group.

The university found this act to be a misuse of the powers granted to Senate members under the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, and a violation of the duties of Senate members. Bamu administration took the matter seriously and issued a notice to him on Wednesday.

As provisions of the Universities Act, 2016, the Office of the University Registrar directed him to submit a written explanation as to why his Senate membership should not be cancelled, within seven days.

“If the explanation is not submitted within the prescribed time, it is not found satisfactory, appropriate action under the Universities Act, including cancellation of his Senate membership, will be taken,” it was stated in the notice.