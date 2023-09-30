Senators demand for proper implementation of CYF rules

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A group of Senators of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) demanded that the university should implement the rules and regulations of Central Youth Festivals (CYF) properly. The CYF will be held between October 4 and 7.

A delegation of Senators submitted a memorandum to the vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole on Thursday.

The university laid down rules and regulations related to the number of participants, costumes, musical instruments and timing for the Festival for 36 contests in six categories.

The Senators said that the rules and regulations are not followed properly considering examples from the past CYFs. They said that no rule should be changed at the eleventh hour as it affects the performance of students. The memorandum was signed by senators Dr Shankar Ambhore, Dr Vishwas Kandar, and Dr Abasaheb Hange.