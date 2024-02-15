Senators protest incident of creating terror in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A group of Senators protested the incident of creating terror by some miscreants in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) campus on Wednesday.

The miscreants also drove away students who were studying and having lunch in the garden near the administrative building. The incident created a sensation among stakeholders. The miscreants were booked with Begumpura Police Station.

However, the university administration also lodged a complaint against those student unions who were agitating and seeking action against miscreants.

Senat members Principal Dr Shankar Ambhore, Dr Umakant Rathod and Dr Vikram Khilare submitted a letter to the vice chancellor requesting to withdraw the complaint registered against the agitating students. They also warned of launching agitation if the complaint is not withdrawn.