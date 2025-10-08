Send ‘Diwali Faral’ across Seven Seas to loved ones

Rafique Aziz

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a move to connect families across continents this Diwali, the Department of Posts (DoP) has pledged to deliver homemade festive treats—Diwali Faral—to loved ones (students and professionals) in over 120 countries. From crispy chaklis to sweet laddoos and flavorful chivda, the DoP aims to carry not just parcels, but emotions, across borders at affordable rates, giving private courier services stiff competition.

Diwali Faral: A taste of home abroad

As hundreds of students and working professionals continue to live abroad—pursuing education or careers in fields such as medicine, engineering, IT, artificial intelligence, law and management —many are unable to return home during Diwali. Recognizing their longing for home, the DoP has stepped in to ensure that the festive spirit reaches them in the form of lovingly prepared snacks and sweets.

Alongside Faral, other essentials like clothes, documents, and medicines are also being sent overseas as part of the seasonal surge in international parcel bookings.

DoP modernizes and expands reach

The postal department has taken several steps to modernize operations and improve delivery timelines. A study conducted in August revealed that parcels were delivered in 5 to 15 days to countries like Singapore, Russia, and African nations. The DoP attributes this efficiency to its extensive global network and robust infrastructure.

“In an effort to increase outreach, DoP officials have connected with international education counsellors and embassies, to make use of the international parcel service this festive season,” said the sources.

However, due to recent policy changes, international parcel services to the United States have been suspended since August 2025, it is learnt.

DoP on heels to translate emotions

Shaikh Asadullah, Assistant Director of Postal Services (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Region), shared insights into the behind-the-scenes preparations. He said, “To ensure smooth and efficient parcel booking, we trained frontline staff across our eight divisions in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna districts,” he said. “Each division also appointed a trained resource person to oversee the process. We've even set up dedicated packaging units with equipment to properly box and secure parcels. This year, the highest number of parcels have been sent to Russia, Canada, Australia, Germany, the Philippines, and the UAE.”

Diwali Faral parcel bookings (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division):

2023: ₹8.72 lakh revenue | 215 parcels (Sept–Nov)

2024: ₹8.85 lakh revenue | 962 parcels (Sept–Nov)

2025: ₹6.37 lakh revenue | 174 parcels (Sept–Oct 7)

“Despite a slight dip in parcel volume this year (possibly due to the US suspension), the DoP remains committed to bridging distances through its trusted services. This Diwali, thanks to their efforts, families separated by oceans can still share the warmth, flavor, and emotion of the festival,” stressed the sources.