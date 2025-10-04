Send ‘Hi’ on WhatsApp & book gas cylinder

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The country’s leading LPG companies have provided great convenience for customers. Now, there is no need to make phone calls, stand in queues at agencies or log in to websites for gas booking. Just send ‘Hi’ on WhatsApp and your booking will be completed in a few moments. Apart from this, the option to register complaints and avail other services has also been made available.

Gas booking on WhatsApp

Customers should just send a message saying ‘Hi’ to the official WhatsApp number of the gas company concerned. With this, the booking process can be completed as per the instructions received.

No need for queues, making calls

Earlier, for gas booking, many phone calls needed to be made and long queues were seen in front of the agency. But now this process has become completely digital and instant. Cylinder booking is possible in a few seconds from home!

How to book gas on WhatsApp? (step-by-step guide)

--Save the official WhatsApp number of the gas company concerned

--Send a message ‘Hi’ to that number

--The automated bot will give the option for booking.

--Select the option ‘Book Cylinder’

--Your registered mobile number will be recognised and the booking will be completed

--Payment details and delivery status can also be viewed on WhatsApp.

Good response

“The response from customers is very positive. Booking through WhatsApp saves time and this service is becoming very popular even in rural areas. The WhatsApp numbers of all three gas distributor companies are different. You will get it from your agency.

(Mithun Vyas, Gas Distributor, from the city)