Senior attacked for objecting to disposing garbage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An elderly person was assaulted by a youth after he took objection on throwing garbage in front of his house. A case was registered against Swapnil Kadam (Mhada Colony, opposite Dhoot Hospital) in Midc Cidco police station.

According to police, Umesh Dattatray Kulkarni (58), lives in Mhada Colony with his family. Accused Swapnil lives in front of their house. For several months, Swapnil had been deliberately throwing garbage in front of his house and argued whenever he got confronted. On the morning of November 27, he again dumped garbage in front of Kulkarni's house. When quizzed, Swapnil abused him and then beat him up with a wooden stick. Kulkarni was injured in this attack. After receiving treatment at the hospital, he lodged a complaint with the police.