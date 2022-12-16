Senior journalist Datta Sangle passes away

Aurangabad: A senior journalist Datta Agaji Sangle (resident of Harsul Area) died of a brief illness on December 16. He was 45.

The last rites upon him were performed at his native Pimpalgaon Peth (Sillod tehsil) on Friday late in the evening.

He is survived by his mother, wife, son, daughter and two brothers. People from different walks of life and representatives of different media gathered at the private hospital where he was undergoing treatment after learning about his sudden demise.