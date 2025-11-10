Senior literature conference ends with interview, storytelling, and musical night

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“If you give time to what you truly want, you can achieve it. Happiness must be found within. I never made a show of being poor, I changed my situation with smart thinking,” said the former head of the drama department. He shared his inspiring journey during an interview conducted by Madalsa Kanade on the second day of the Senior literature conference on Monday.

Dr. Shevatekar said, “I studied in Marathi medium till 10th and then in English medium. My friends used to call me to study at 8 pm , but I would go at 6 for dinner. I never felt ashamed of my situation. My only goal was to make the drama department the best. I feel proud that many leading actors from Marathwada were my students.”

Storytelling and felicitation

Many senior members of the Progressive Senior Citizens’ Service Organization are also writers. Twenty such writers were felicitated during the conference . In the storytelling competition held in the third session, 10 participants presented their self-written stories and received applause from the audience. Lalita Gadge was present as the special guest.

“No guilt, no pride”

In the final session, the conference president, Dr. Vidyasagar Patangankar, said, “These two days were full of inspiration. Everyone here is an artist, storyteller, or poet. The organization has given a platform for everyone’s talent. The spirit of unity was clearly seen. As poet B. B. Borkar wrote, ‘No prick of sin, no measure of virtue,’ that’s how we feel now. This meet has given us a new way of looking at life.”

The event ended with a musical evening performed by the organization’s senior singers.