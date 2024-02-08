Senior officers rub shoulders to avoid repetition of gas leakage incident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A meeting of key officials from different government officers was held at the Smart City headquarters on Tuesday. The meeting emphasised on measures to be taken in future to avoid the incident of gas leakage from the tanker which was held on Thursday (on Jalna Road).

The concrete decisions were taken in the meeting. It has been made mandatory upon the government offices concerned to intimate the CSMC about works they are planning to undertake and obtain no-objection certificate, hereafter.

The municipal commissioner G Sreekant, additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Nitin Bagate, city engineer A B Deshmukh, PWD executive engineer Ashok Yerekar, CSMC executive engineer B D Phad, assistant commissioner of police (traffic branch) Ashok Thorat, head of Disaster Management Swapnil Sardar along with HP Company, and representative of a private company laying gas pipeline.

It is learnt that a comprehensive manual (for future) will be prepared and circulated to all the departments. The CSMC had sprayed 5 lakh litres of water on the tanker to seize the gas leakage. The fire brigade’s jawans were also on toes till the completion of the task. The amount of loss will be recovered from the gas company. The money will be utilised on rejuvenating Fire Brigade and Disaster Management services, said the civic chief G Sreekant.

Decisions in the meeting

Install reflectors and information boards on all imp roads.

Fill up the potholes (small or big) immediately.

It is mandatory to obtain NoC from the municipal corporation before starting any development work.

Place reflectors, bollards or barricades while the development works are going on.

Transportation of tankers carrying inflammable or dangerous chemicals and gas should be made from the outskirts of the city.

The drivers should be trained to avoid sleep and they should be cross-checked through vehicle tracking systems (VTS).

Hoardings causing hindrance to the traffic should be removed.