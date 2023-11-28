Senior officials satisfied with the work of Jal Jeevan Mission

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After inspecting the work of Jal Jeevan Mission in the district, additional secretary of state water supply and sanitation mission cell, Jaisingh Raskar and Nitin Jadhav expressed their satisfaction. These officials expressed the belief that this scheme can be successful if regular water bill collection and maintenance is carried out.

These officials reviewed Sajapur and Karodi water supply scheme last week. On this occasion, they also interacted with the citizens. An old tank of MIDC has been taken up to supply water to Sajapur village, and the water is brought by gravity to a storage of 1.10 lakh liters in the market area. The water will be released into a 3.60 lakh capacity water tank. Deputy engineer Sunil Khandare expressed the intention to complete the distribution work in the next two months.

One hundred percent of the families in Karodi village were given tap connections. Meanwhile, this team declared the village 'Har Ghar Jal' after inspecting the water tank made for cattle, adequate and pure water supply to the citizens.

Sarpanch Sunita Gavande, deputy sarpanch Sominath Navale, Gramsevak Rama Kamble, and villagers were present.