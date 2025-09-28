Senior storyteller Bhaskar Chandanshiv passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Senior storyteller witness of the rural literary movement, prof. Bhaskar Chandanshiv, passed away on September 28 in a hospital in Latur. He was 80 years old at the time of his death.

Prof. Chandanshiv served for many years as a professor at Vinayakrao Patil College in Vaijapur under the Marathwada Shikshan Prasarak Mandal and at Balbhim College in Beed. After retirement, he settled in his native village, Kalamb. Through his writings in rural literature, he depicted the transformations in rural society. He authored five story collections, as well as works of essays, criticism, and editorial pieces. On September 16 this year, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University honored him with the Jeevan Sadhana Award for his contribution. Prof. Chandanshiv portrayed the struggles of farmers in their own dialect and had excellent command over the Marathi language. He is survived by his wife, son, daughter, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren.

‘Lal Chikhal’: Realistic Portrayal of Rural Struggles

In his story “Lal Chikhal”, prof. Chandanshiv highlighted the hardships of farmers, whose lives revolved around hard labor, cultivating crops, and being dependent on others for selling their produce. The story, included in school curricula, brought him recognition across Maharashtra.