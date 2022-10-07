Separate diabetes clinic in GMCH

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 7:

A separate diabetes clinic has been started in the medicine department of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The diabetic and thyroid patients are provided outer patients department (OPD) services here every Friday between 11 am and 2 pm. A special team of doctors and students has been established for it, said the head of the medicine department Dr Meenakshi Bhattacharya.

The diabetic and thyroid patients after being admitted to the hospital are called for follow-up after the treatment. As general OPD is always crowded, the doctors could not spare time for these patients. Similarly, these patients have to advise about their diet and medicines from time to time. Hence, the special team will look entirely after these patients.

The special team will be led by Dr Sitaram while the students who have completed the D.Pharmacy course have also included as interns.

Regular check-ups of the patients coming for follow-up will be done on Friday. They will be given medical advice about changes in medicines and diet, said Dr Bhattacharya.