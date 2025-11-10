Separate directorate needed for nurses

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

There is a need for a separate directorate for nurses working under the Medical Education and Health Department. This demand has been pending for the past 15 years. Once established, all nurses will come under one administrative body, making processes like transfers, promotions, and other service-related matters faster and more efficient, said state secretary of the Maharashtra State Nurses Association (Latur), Sumitra Tote .

She was speaking during a ‘Continuous Professional Training’ workshop organized for nurses at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Monday. The workshop was inaugurated by dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre through the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony. Present on the occasion were special officer, Government Cancer Hospital Dr. Arvind Gaikwad, Dr. Suchita Joshi, Dr. Gayatri Tadwalkar, Sanjeevani Gaikwad, Manda Thokal, Draupadi Kardile, Mahendra Sawale, Mahendra Bansode, and Anusaya Savargave.

The session guided nurses on infection control, cleanliness, and hospital waste segregation.

Recruitment awaited

Recruitment for nurses was last conducted in 2023. It is said that around 4,000 posts are to be filled soon. The process should begin immediately and be conducted regularly to reduce the workload on existing nursing staff, said Bhimrao Chakre.

Photo caption:

Sumitra Tote, Anusaya Savargave, Dr. Arvind Gaikwad, Dr. Shivaji Sukre, and Sanjeevani Gaikwad light the lamp during the workshop organized for nurses at GMCH.