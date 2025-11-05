Separate team for plot regularisation in Satara–Deolai area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Most property owners in the Satara–Deolai area have not yet completed the gunthewari (plot regularisation) process. To encourage them, the Municipal Corporation has reduced the regularisation rates specifically for this region. Property owners who possess building permissions issued by the former Gram Panchayat will benefit the most. The administration is now set to appoint a dedicated team to handle gunthewari applications for this area.

A meeting regarding the initiative was held on Tuesday at the Ahilyabai Holkar Garden on Aamdar road. It was attended by gunthewari cell officer Dr. Prashant Avasarmal, Shubham Vaishnav, Ravindra Pinglikar, Laxman Shinde along with members of the Gunthewari Action Committee and local residents.

The meeting was organised at the initiative of the committee, where citizens raised various queries. Officials provided guidance and clarified doubts about the regularisation process. They informed participants that documents such as the property registry copy, 7/12 extract, layout plan, Aadhaar card, Gram Panchayat building permission, electricity bill, payment receipt for building fees, and property tax receipt are required.

A help team will be stationed at Ahilyabai Holkar Garden to assist in preparing and submitting files, and citizens have been urged to make use of this facility.