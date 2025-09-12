Separated son-in-law attacks mother-in-law, brother-in-law

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A man, separated from his wife for the past ten years, suddenly went to his in-laws’ house and assaulted his wife, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law, leaving them seriously injured. The incident took place at 1 a.m. on September 10 in Swami Vivekanand Nagar. The accused has been identified as Balu Shirsath, a resident of Amrut Sainagar.

According to the police, Balu and his 44-year-old wife have been living apart due to domestic disputes for the last decade. His wife has been staying with her children at her parental home in Hudco. On the night of September 10, he went there and created chaos. He assaulted his wife, then attacked his mother-in-law and brother-in-law, striking the latter on the head with an iron rod. A case has been registered at CIDCO Police Station.