September deluge hits Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 141% excess rainfall

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

September brought unusually heavy rainfall across the district, with 141% more rain than normal, damaging Kharif crops and affecting 2.37 lakh hectares. Farmers lost a significant portion of their harvest as most rain shifted to September instead of June–August.

------

Record rainfall figures

The district recorded 393 mm of rain in September—233 mm above normal. Taluka-wise rainfall until September 30:

---------

Taluka Rainfall (mm)% of Normal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 767116%

Paithan937166%

Gangapur727136%

Vaijapur733166%

Kannad970171%

Khultabad915134%

Sillod846149%

Soygaon940134%

Phulambri723132%

Total824 141%

---------

Why September?

Experts link the heavy rains to continuous low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal and the effects of cyclones. The unusual pattern, called return or late-season rainfall, is particularly harmful to Kharif crops.

-------

Climate change factor

Meteorologists point to global climate change as a key reason for shifting monsoon patterns.

“Rainfall has shifted to September due to changing monsoon patterns and rising temperatures. More rain may follow,” said Shreenivas Aundhkar, meteorologist.

“Climate change is altering the monsoon cycle, causing heavier September rains,” added Prof. Kiran Kumar Johare.