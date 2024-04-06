Series of robberies continues with 2 more cases reported

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The series of robberies continues in the city with more incidents reported within 12 hours. A senior citizen was beaten up and robbed at Shreyanagar.

Police arrested the accused Sameer Shaikh Ismail Shaikh (24, Sihor) within a few hours of the incident while Javed Ali (Jalgaon) is at large.

According to details, Damyanti Vishram Patel (70) was on an evening walk near her house at 9 pm on Thursday. Two persons came on a Pulsor motorcycle near her and tried to snatch away a 10-gram gold chain from her. However, Damyanti resisted by holding the chain by hand.

They started beating up the woman. Because of this, she lost the hold of the gold chain. After snatching away the chain, the robbers ran away.

On receiving information, PSI of Osmanpura Police Station Vinod Abuj along with other personnel reached the spot. On collecting information from residents of the area and gave a chase on the route of robbers.

Sameer and Javed reduced the speed of their vehicle after they lost balance at some distance. They were trying to run away. Police caught Sameer while Javed succeeded in running away.

Sameer basically hails from Bhopal and six to seven serious cases were registered against him in the different States. He became friends with criminals of Jalgaon in the jail.

Those criminals sent Javed along with Sameer to commit robberies in the city. Around eight to nine cases were registered against Javed. Police have launched a search for him. PSI Amit More is on the case.

Meanwhile, the highest number of robbers are being reported from MIDC Cidco Police Stations in the city. Ratnakar Kulkarni (Uttaranagari) was returning home at 9.30 pm on Friday from Dhoot Hospital. Two goons came on a moped and snatched away his mobile. The criminal ran away from the spot immediately.