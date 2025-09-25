Serious accident at A.S. club late at night sparks public outrage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A speeding bus transporting workers crushed a two-wheeler rider late Wednesday night, around 12 am, near the A.S. Club area.

According to Chhawani police, a company bus (MH-20-CT-2599) was coming from Waluj towards the city when the two-wheeler (MH-23-JE-1297) crossed its path at A.S. Club Chowk. The bus struck the rider head-on. Eyewitnesses said the impact was so severe that the bus dragged the two-wheeler for several feet. The bike’s handle broke apart, and the rider was seriously injured. His bag and mobile fell onto the road. Locals immediately informed Dial 112. Residents demanded strict action, highlighting that accidents have repeatedly occurred at A.S. Club Chowk. They said traffic police must take concrete measures to prevent further tragedies. Despite light traffic at midnight, the young rider lost his life. The two-wheeler was dragged nearly 50 feet, leaving witnesses describing the scene as horrific.

Photo Caption: The two-wheeler after the impact with the bus transporting workers.