Seriously injured pedestrian dies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 36-year-old pedestrian who was found seriously injured near Shakuntala Lawns on the Solapur-Dhule highway died in a government hospital on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Shankar Piraji Kharkade (Wadgaon).

Shankar was admitted to the hospital by Ajay Kharkade. According to information given by police head constable S Bighot, Shankar was a tempo driver. It is possible that he was hit by an unknown vehicle while crossing the road. A case has been registered in the MIDC Waluj police station.