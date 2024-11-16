Serve one’s alma mater with loyalty & sincerity: VC Fulari

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “If you work with faith in your parents in your private life, you will get success and happiness in life. Similarly, everyone should serve one’s alma mater with loyalty and sincerity,” said Dr Vijay Fulari, vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

It may be noted that the Peer Team of the National Assessment and Accredtiation Council (NAAC) evaluated the university between October 22 and 24 for the fourth cycle. Former Director of NAAC and former Vice-Chancellor Dr A N Rai led the Peer Team. Based on the Peer Team report, the Standing Committee of NAAC accorded Bamu ‘grade A-plus’ before the Diwali festival.

VC Dr Vijay Fulari recently interacted with the teachers at CFART. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, NAAC director Dr G D Khedkar, advisor Dr M D Jahagirdar were present. Dr Vijay Fulari said the grade of the fourth cycle would be valid up to October 29, 2029.

The VC visited the academic departments' five teams and issued instructions to the deans, department heads and teachers before the inspection. He used to sit in the Internal Quality Assurance Cell while sending all the reports to the NAAC. All the principals, professors, heads of departments, staff, students and daily stakeholders contributed to this entire process of NACC evaluation.