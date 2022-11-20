Service road under Sangramnagar dug

Aurangabad:

Excavation work is in progress on the service road on both sides of the Sangramnagar flyover. Those coming to the Beed Bypass from Satara road will have to make their way through this pothole- filled road. Citizens have protested against the digging.

The seven feet pit will make it impossible to travel from under the Sangramnagar flyover to Satara, MLA road or further to Paithan road. Vehicles such as cars, rickshaws, two-wheelers can pass, however trucks, tempos and fire tenders cannot pass from under this bridge. Former sarpanch Feroz Patel and citizens raised the question why the administration was digging the road.