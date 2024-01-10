Session on ‘Startups: Mastering Financial Management’ today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Entrepreneurs in the region have a unique opportunity to master the art of financial management as CMIA-MAGIC and EBTC present ‘Thursday Talks 3.0’, a workshop designed to empower startups with expert insights on managing funds effectively.

Chartered accountant Shamik Ukil will lead the session titled "Managing Funds: A Guidebook from Experts for Startups". The event will take place on January 11, at 3:30 pm on the ICONN2023 virtual exhibition platform, accessible within the Tata Technologies MAGIC Innovation Hub.

The organisers have appealed to the entrepreneurs to take advantage of this valuable learning opportunity and strengthen their financial expertise for startup success.

Interested participants can register for the session at http://bit.ly/TMIHTT2023.