Session on stress-free exams at Chaitanya Valley

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A session on stress-free examinations was recently organised at Chaitanya Valley International School for the students. Professor and Head of the Psychiatry department, MGM Dr Manik Bhise was the resource person.

High levels of anxiety and stress among students have become routine, due to rising competition and the race for coveted aims. Dr Bhise dealt at length with the three Ps - planning, preparation and practice to help overcome any challenges and highlighted the importance of being organised in life with a well-defined goal. The students shared their issues with regards to concentration and focus, and got their questions effectively answered. The school management, vice-principal Pradnya Koranne and staff thanked Dr Bhise.