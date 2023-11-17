Session to promote defense India startup challenges held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MAGIC, in partnership with iDEX Defence Innovation Organization and Maharashtra State Innovation Society, hosted a virtual session on Friday to promote Defence India Startup Challenges (DISC-X) and provide insights into the challenges.

Programme executive, iDEX DIO, Aarti Maurya, shared details about the defence innovation organization and highlighted the specifics of the iDEX challenges. Vivek M, assistant manager, Strategy and operations, MSInS, discussed the initiatives of the state nodal agency to promote the startup ecosystem in Maharashtra. MAGIC director Ashish Garde elaborated on MAGIC's initiatives to support startups, foster innovation, and nurture entrepreneurship.

MAGIC, as an iDEX partner incubator, is promoting the iDEX DISC-X challenges through in-person outreach events in Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Nashik during November. MAGIC has partnered with local reputed MSME industries associations and is hosting these programmes on their campuses to encourage active participation from local innovators, startups, and MSME units.

During the session, Sumit Hirawat and founder Pareto Care, Thalansh Batra, winners under iDEX DISC 7, shared their experiences of winning iDEX challenges and provided insights into the benefits of iDEX challenges for aspiring participants.