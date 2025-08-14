Set Up an Artificial Sand Plant, Earn Profits with Subsidies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The state government has rolled out a policy promoting M-Sand artificially manufactured sand to tackle the shortage of natural sand for construction and curb illegal mining. The move promises to hit the sand mafia hard while boosting legal supply.

Under the scheme, every district will see incentives for setting up M-Sand units, including industrial promotion subsidies, interest rebates, electricity duty exemptions, stamp duty waivers, and power tariff subsidies.

What is M-Sand?

Manufactured by crushing stones instead of dredging riverbeds, M-Sand prevents environmental damage caused by sand mining while meeting construction needs.

Who can apply and where?

Only certified units, cleared by the revenue department, can supply M-Sand. Buyers must ensure quality through proper test reports. Applications can be made at the Minor Minerals Branch in the District Collector’s office, the Sub-Divisional Officer, or Tehsil offices.

Impact on construction

Officials assure that M-Sand matches natural sand in quality.

Rates and response

The government has fixed the rate at Rs 200 per brass with a Rs 400 subsidy. So far, 10 applications have been filed for new units in the district.

— Anil Ghansawant, District Minor Minerals Officer