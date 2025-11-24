Settlement Commissioner serves notice in connection with enemy property at Hattesinghpura

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After it came to light that the decision to remove the record of enemy property located at Hattesinghpura in the city listed as enemy property in the administration’s records was taken without the permission of district collector Deelip Swami or any other competent authority from the revenue department, settlement commissioner Suhas Diwase has issued a notice to district superintendent of land records, Dr Vijay Veer. The notice questions why this matter was not placed before the district collector, along with several other important points.

Deputy director Kishore Jadhav had issued a stay order on November 14, halting the decision taken by Dr Veer until the district collector issues a final order. Following this, the settlement commissioner has taken this case and other related complaints seriously.

Last week, deputy director Jadhav sent a report to settlement commissioner Diwase suggesting that an inquiry be initiated into all decisions taken during Dr Veer’s tenure, and recommending action against him.

“We will make a decision after receiving clarification…”

Settlement Commissioner Suhas Diwase,“It was necessary to place the enemy property case before the district collector. A notice has been issued to district superintendent Dr. Veer regarding this and other related matters. Dr. Veer claims he passed the order under quasi-judicial powers and also says the Central Government had made certain communications in this regard. Once we receive his clarification, we will decide on further action.”