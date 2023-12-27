Seven Hills Road freed from illegal hutment

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The anti-encroachment squad of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) today removed 25 huts existing on the right of the road leading from Seven Hills to Gajanan Maharaj Road.

Today’s action was taken by the civic administration for the seventh time in the last few years.

The encroachers involved in preparing grinding stones, mortar, pestle, etc. were staying illegally for the past 25 years. The CSMC claimed that there would be no hut on the road in the future.

The CSMC has initiated action as per the High Court orders to remove all encroachments from the city. It may be noted that the road extending from Seven Hills witnesses a heavy rush round the clock. However, due to the absence of the footpath, the pedestrians complained of facing inconvenience.

In the past, the municipal corporation had taken action many times, but the encroachers would rebuild their huts the next day. The CSMC tried to remove the huts during Dussehra, but the encroachers requested to wait for some time. However, when they failed to remove the encroachments on their own, the CSMC took action on Wednesday. The selling of mortar and pestle was done by encroachers from 17 huts; five were selling artificial flowers, and the remaining three had just encroached on the road.

Under the guidance of the additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi, deputy commissioner Mangesh Devre, police inspector Vyankatesh Kendre, and PSI Sandeep Rathod, the action was taken by ward officer Prasad Deshpande, inspector Syed Jamshed, and others.