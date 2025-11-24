Seven hills road widening petitions dismissed; Petitioners may approach bench again

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A division bench of Judge Vibha Kankanwadi and Judge Hiten Venegawkar on Monday dismissed petitions challenging the Seven Hills road widening. The bench allowed petitioners to approach it again if needed, following a municipal affidavit assuring that no action would be taken against their properties until the next hearing.

Municipal Commissioner G. Sreekanth clarified in the affidavit that petitioners’ properties on the northern side of Jalna Road would remain unaffected. The widening will now occur on the southern side.

-------

Municipal Statement

Earlier, authorities had reported inconsistent road widths of 30, 45, and 60 meters from Seven Hills to the Ambassador Hotel, creating confusion. On July 15, 2025, the municipality pledged to verify the widths in a joint meeting with Cidco, MIDC, and after consulting the government, submitting an affidavit accordingly.

-------------

Road widening plan

A joint meeting between municipal, Cidco, and MIDC officials proposed widening the road from VIP Guest House to the High Court compound to 45 meters, with the continuation following a smooth 60-meter curve. A technical consultant will submit the plan to the government. After feedback, a revised proposal under Section 37 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act will be sent for approval. The final decision will follow government clearance.

------------

Petition background

The petitions were filed on behalf of Aboli Advisors (Infinity Infra Business Center), M.W. Mishrikotkar (Arihant Motors), Meghdoot Resorts (Atithi Hotel), and Jitendra Jain (Jyotirmay Complex). Their properties had valid construction and occupancy certificates and were initially unaffected. The revised plan showed a change in alignment, which requires formal notice and consultation under Section 31 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act. Petitioners argued the revised alignment affecting their properties was a technical error and requested no action until proper procedures were completed. Advocates Devdatt Palodkar and D.J. Chaudhary represented the petitioners, while Advocate Sambhaji Tope represented the municipality.