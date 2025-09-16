Seven hours of heavy rain in Chincholi Limbaji area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On Monday night, Chincholi Limbaji and surrounding areas in Kannad recorded 211 mm of rainfall in just seven hours, accompanied by thunder and lightning, and 296 mm within 24 hours. Due to this excessive downpour, the Purna river and other small and large rivers were flooded, submerging many houses, farmlands, cattle, and crops.

Heavy rainfall was reported in villages including Chincholi Limbaji, Wakod, Waki, Reulgaon, Ghatshendra, Talner, Vadod, Lohgaon, Barkatpur, Raigaon, Ganeshpur, Jamdi Jahagir, Dahigaon, Shelgav, Digav, and Khedi. Between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Monday, 85 mm of rain was recorded, followed by 211 mm more from 10 p.m. over seven hours. Thousands of hectares of crops were submerged. In Takli Antur, four acres of cotton belonging to Vitthal Amruta Jadhav were completely washed away. Many riverside farmers also lost both their crops and land to erosion.

Wakod villagers spent the night awake

Wakod village was badly hit by flooding from the nearby Purna river, which swelled around midnight. The village was surrounded by floodwaters all night, forcing residents to stay awake in fear. When the water receded around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, villagers finally heaved a sigh of relief. However, farmer Shalik Mangate from this village lost his cow, and Nisar Shaikh from Ganeshpur lost two buffaloes, all swept away in the floodwaters of the Purna. At Lohgaon, there was also fear of the Paazar lake breaching, but timely release of water through the spillway prevented a major disaster.