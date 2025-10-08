Seven injured as SUV overturns avoiding potholes near Samruddhi Interchange

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A speeding SUV overturned near the Maliwada interchange, near Daulatabad on the Samruddhi Expressway, injuring seven people, on Wednesday around 10 am. The vehicle, travelling from Waluj to Verul on the Dhule–Solapur highway, swerved to avoid potholes and lost control.

The injured include Janardan Nimbalkar (60), Chhaya Nimbalkar (55), Pushpa Tapkir (47), Shraddha Hiwale (34), Usha Gore (50), Shobhabai Rajput (67), and Shalini Matade (47) all residents of Shraddha Colony, Waluj Mahanagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Villagers helped shift the injured to a private hospital in Waluj MIDC using an ambulance from Jagadguru Narendraacharya Sanstha.

Frequent qccidents on Dhule–Solapur highway

The stretch between Karodi toll plaza and Kasabkheda Phata has developed large potholes, leading to frequent accidents. Over the past six months, 32 people have been injured on this route. Ambulances from Jagadguru Narendraacharya Maharaj Sansthan, along with 108 emergency services and private vehicles, have transported the injured to government and private hospitals. Police vehicles have carried deceased victims, though the exact number of fatalities is currently unavailable, said ambulance driver Akshay Katkhade.