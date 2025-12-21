Seven-month-old unborn baby dies in tragic Mondha square flyover accident

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A horrific accident on the Mondha Naka flyover on Saturday night claimed three lives, including a seven-month-old unborn baby.

A speeding luxury car rammed into an auto-rickshaw, killing a pregnant woman, her unborn child, and two others, while leaving several critically injured. The city’s Old Market area is reeling from the tragedy. Police inspector Sachin Kumbhar said Akhtar Raza (21) and his niece Zohra Bano (5) died on the spot. Pregnant woman Aliza Ahmed Raza, seriously injured, lost her unborn child at MGM Hospital. Other passengers, including the auto-rickshaw driver, remain in critical condition. According to a complaint filed by Abdulla Abit at Jawaharnagar police station, around 9.15 pm on Saturday, he, along with his aunt Azra Bano Jethpurwala, his aunt’s son Akhtar Raza, Ahmed Raza, daughters Uzma Bano and Jeba Bano, daughter-in-law Aliza, and niece Zohra, along with three other children, went for dinner near the workers’ square in Cidco. After dinner, Ahmed Raza and his sister Jeba Bano rode a scooter ahead, while the rest of the group traveled in Mohammad Bari’s auto-rickshaw (MH 20 EK 4557) toward their home in Old City, City Chowk. A speeding car (MH 20 GQ 0221) rammed into an auto-rickshaw on Mondha Naka flyover, throwing Akhtar Raza onto the road below. Ahmed Raza rushed him to the hospital, while other citizens called an ambulance. Doctors declared Akhtar and Zohra dead. Aliza, seven months pregnant, also lost her unborn child. Other passengers, including the driver, are critically injured at MGM Hospital.

Accused in custody

Car driver Kashyap Patel (33, Kushalnagar), a plywood businessman, fled the scene with three girls in the car. He was tracked, arrested by Jawaharnagar police, and remanded in custody until December 23. Police sub-inspector Maroti Khillare is leading the investigation.

Women and children critically hurt

Family members said Azra Bano Jethpurwala and Uzma Bano are in serious condition. Three children in the auto-rickshaw are critically injured, one suffering a severe hand injury.

