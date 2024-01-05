Seven new corona patients found

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: For the past few days, the health department of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has emphasized on the examination of corona suspected patients.

On Friday, seven more infected patients were found in the city. Around 5 to 7 patients are being added every day. Infected patients do not have serious symptoms of corona. All patients are being treated at home. Even if the number of corona patients increases in the future, there is no reason to be afraid. The new virus has been shown to be not very effective, said municipal health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha.