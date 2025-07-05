Seven threat calls from custody: API suspended

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Assistant Police Inspector (API) Dinkar Gore was suspended after allowing an accused in custody to use a mobile phone which was then used to make seven threat calls to a college principal.

The case stems from an incident at Kohinoor College’s examination centre in Khultabad, where MA first-semester papers of the Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University were allegedly written by imposters, allegedly used four different mobile numbers while in Khultabad police custody to threaten the acting principal of Kohinoor College, Dr. Shaikh Kamrunissa Begum Ikramuddin. One of the mobile numbers used was found to be registered in the name of API Gore himself, rural police confirmed. The calls were reportedly made on June 18 and 19 while Khan was in police custody following his arrest on June 17. The calls caused panic among the principal and 54 staff members, who submitted a collective written complaint to superintendent of police Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod. Following a detailed inquiry by additional SP Annapurna Singh, API Gore was found to have willfully allowed the accused to access a phone, violating custodial protocol. Based on her report, SP Rathod ordered Gore’s suspension.

Staff Also Under Scrutiny

Rural police officials confirmed that more personnel are under the scanner for aiding or overlooking the misconduct.

"Based on the complaint and preliminary findings, the officer was found prima facie guilty and has been suspended. Further investigation is underway."

— Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod, SP, Rural Police