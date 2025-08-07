Sex racket busted in Bajajnagar lodge; three booked, nine detained

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

MIDC Waluj police on Wednesday evening raided a lodge in Bajajnagar and busted a sex racket allegedly forcing women into prostitution.

Acting on a tip-off, the police detained nine people, including three women, and registered an FIR against three key accused. The raid was carried out at JKL Lodge around 5 pm with the help of a decoy customer, who was sent in with Rs 1,500. Once the deal was confirmed, police stormed the premises and caught the accused red-handed. At the counter, police arrested Lila Fuyal Sharma of Assam and seized a mobile phone and trap currency from him. Inside the rooms, they found three women and six men. The women told police they were forced into prostitution and paid just Rs 500, while the rest was pocketed by the lodge manager and agents. Police have booked Sharma, lodge manager Babu Maroti Alore, and another woman under relevant sections. The team also seized Rs 13,000 in cash, seven mobile phones, and photocopies of the trap money. The operation was led by sub-inspectors Manoj Shinde and Sushma Pawar, with support from constables Babasaheb Kakade, Balasaheb Andhale, Asha Kale, Suresh Bhise, and others.