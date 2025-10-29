Sex trafficking racket busted in Tisgaon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To curb the rising incidents of human trafficking in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the police have launched special operations. During one such operation, a sex trafficking racket being run at Hotel Welcome in the Tisgaon area was busted around 10 pm on Tuesday by the anti-terrorism cell (ATC) and the anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) in a joint action.

During the raid, four women from other states were rescued, and two accused were booked. The operation was carried out late at night based on confidential information received by the police.

The Complaint

As per the complaint filed by assistant police inspector Jayashree Amit Kulkarni at the MIDC Waluj Police Station on behalf of the government, the information was first received by police inspector Rajesh Krishna Mayekar (ATC). It revealed that sex trade activities were being conducted at Hotel Welcome (beside Grand Sarovar Hotel, near Dhule–Solapur Highway).

The trap and raid

In this operation, API’s Anil Kankal and Jayashree Kulkarni, along with police personnel, a decoy customer, and two witnesses participated. A trap was set up, the decoy customer was given ₹1,500 in marked currency and instructed to negotiate with the women. After the decoy and one witness entered the hotel and gave the pre-decided signal, police raided the hotel at around 10.25 pm.

During the raid, Ravi Pol (Lasur Station), who was manning the counter, noticed the police and fled into the dark. However, the ongoing sex trade inside the premises was exposed. On questioning, it was found that four women from other states were being forced into prostitution.

Four women rescued

Among the rescued victims, three were from West Bengal and one from Madhya Pradesh. Inside the rooms, the police found Raju Gayake, Ramdas Baduge, Dnyaneshwar Bhusare, and Manoj Gayake, who were identified as customers. All were detained on the spot.

During the search, the police seized ₹1,500 in marked currency, 44 packets of condoms, a bottle of EPIC lube spray, a QR code speaker, and documents related to hotel transactions.

Evidence found in all rooms

The hotel had a total of six rooms, and evidence of prostitution was found in each of them. Used condoms, mattresses, and bedsheets were recovered from the rooms, while no family belongings or personal items were found.

This clearly indicated that the premises were being used exclusively for sex trade activities.

Serious charges filed against the accused

A case has been registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITPA) against the main accused, Ravi Pol and the hotel owner, Krishna Chavan. The hotel owner is currently absconding, and a search operation is underway to locate him.