SFI demands provisional letter for Ph D candidates

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the district unit of Students Federation of India (SFI) demanded that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) give a provisional admission letter to the aspirants of Ph D who completed the process under the Research Advisory Committee (RAC).

The Ph D admission process was around a year ago within the jurisdiction of Bamu for the academic year 2024-25. The SFI office-bearers submitted a memorandum to the pro-vice chancellor stating that the issuance of a provisional admission letter would help in starting Ph D research and further process. They said that students specially from rural areas have been facing difficulties due to the delay in the admission process. SFI district Secretary Arun Mate, Pawan Jadhav, Suraj Deokar and other students were present.