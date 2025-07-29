SFI members stage demonstration in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the city unit of Students Federation of India (SFI) staged a demonstration in front of the administrative building of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Tuesday morning, demanding hostel facility for female Ph D candidates from research centres of the city. The office-bearers were detained as they had no permission from the Begumpura Police Station.

Ph D research students, both male and female, stay in the university hostels. However, as per the new rules implemented by the administration, female Ph D researchers from research centres allotted at colleges of the city are not being allowed to stay in the hostels of Bamu.

The university administration locked the rooms allotted to the female students. The girl candidates registered for Ph D since December 30, 2023 and have been staying in the university hostel since then. While their research is still ongoing, the university administration introduced new rules and asked them to vacate the hostel.

As the amended rules are considered unjust, SFI members held a protest. Shortly after the protest began, the Begumpura police detained the protesters and brought them to the police station. Among those present were Manisha Ballal, Subdha Patil, Sujata Salve, Prerna Kharat, and Arun Mate.