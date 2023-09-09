Shadu clay Ganpati making workshop today
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 9, 2023 09:35 PM 2023-09-09T21:35:09+5:30 2023-09-09T21:35:09+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A free workshop on making Shadu clay Ganpati idol has been organised on Sunday at Shree Brahmanand Ved Pathshala opposite to Chate School on Beed Bypass at 10.30 am. Principal S Bhoir will be guiding in the workshop. Everyone should bring one kg of Shadu soil, one liter of water, one pad and a cloth to wipe hands. Vedamurthy Shriram Dhanorkar Guruji, the principal of Vedapathshala and other organisers have appealed that devotees should participate in the Ganpati making workshop.