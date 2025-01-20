Shafi Beg excels in Global Mental Health Course

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shafi Beg from MGM Medical College has excelled in the Global Mental Health Course conducted by the University of Washington, USA, which is renowned globally for its excellence. He secured 80 pc marks and an A grade in the September 2024 examination. He has been awarded a certificate for successfully completing the course.

A ceremony was organised jointly by the District AIDS Control Unit and MGM Medical College at the District Civil Hospital recently to felicitate him.